NORTH JUDSON – The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum (HVRM) is partnering with the Kankakee Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 129 by offering two special train rides this month. The trains will operate on Saturday, Aug. 17 to benefit the FOP’s youth programs.
Trains will depart from the museum’s station in North Judson at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. CST.
Each train will take passengers on a scenic journey from North Judson to the Kankakee River at English Lake before returning to the station.
The trip is about 45 minutes long and passengers will get to choose between coach or open-air car seating.
The FOP will have police cars on display and will be offering refreshments and hot dogs to the public.
A portion of every ticket sold for the train rides will be donated to the FOP.
Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $10 for youths (6-15 years), and $6 for children (1-5 years).
Groups of six or more passengers receive a $2 per ticket discount.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.hoosiervalley.org or can be purchased at the depot.
Passengers should arrive at least 30 minutes before the train time.
