Nobuntu kicks off Huffington Concert Series at CMA on Thursday.

CULVER -- The first show of the 2019-2020 Huffington Concert Series will feature Nobuntu, a five member a'cappella ensemble comprised of young women from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Nobuntu celebrates the identities of being an African woman through their songs and dance.
The blending of their five voices and energy makes for a breath-taking performance that communicates with the human side of anyone. Their repertoire is a fusion of traditional Zimbabwean rooted music, Afro jazz, gospel and crossover in pure voices with minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments such as Mbira and some dance movements.
The group's tour comes to Culver Academies on Thursday, Oct. 17. The Eppley Auditorium performance will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at the Culver Academies' Steinbrenner Performing Arts Center Box Office or by contacting Marsha Coven (marsha.coven@culver.org) or calling (574) 842-7058. Tickets will also be available at the Eppley Auditorium Box Office one hour before the show.