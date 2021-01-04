AS OF: 7 a.m. CT, Jan. 4 (Next Update at Noon CT)
Progress continues into Monday, as NIPSCO crews, contractors and 200 additional line workers from mutual assistance focus on restoring the remaining 1,700 customers impacted – down from the more than 73,000 total customers that were affected by the winter storm conditions over the weekend.
If you are experiencing an outage and have not yet reported it, please text "out" to 444111, visit nipsco.com/out or call us at 1-800-464-7726.
The following list includes the time estimates, based on current information that would complete all customer restoration work in these communities. As we continue to make progress, we’ll update these estimates as needed.
ESTIMATED TIMES OF RESTORATION BY COMMUNITY:
(IMPORTANT NOTE: Estimates below are when NIPSCO expects a majority of the remaining customers to be restored in the western areas of the NIPSCO territory. There may be individual cases that extend beyond the times provided.)
Angola – Monday Midnight
Argos – Monday evening
Avilla – Monday evening
Bremen – Monday midday
Bristol – Monday afternoon
Corunna – Monday evening
Cromwell – Monday afternoon
Culver – Monday evening
Delong – Monday midday
Etna Green – Monday midday
Fremont – Monday Midnight
Goshen – Monday Midnight
Grovertown – Monday afternoon
Hamilton – Monday evening
Hanna – Monday midnight
Hudson – Monday evening
Knox – Monday afternoon
La Crosse – Monday Midnight
La Porte – Tuesday Midnight
Lakeville – Monday afternoon
Leesburg – Monday midday
Middlebury – Monday evening
Millersburg – Monday midday
Mongo – Monday Midnight
Nappanee – Monday Midnight
New Paris – Monday evening
North Judson – Monday midday
North Liberty – Monday midday
Orland – Monday Midnight
Pleasant Lake – Monday evening
Plymouth – Monday Midnight
Rolling Prairie – Monday midday
Rome City – Monday evening
Shipshewana – Monday midday
South Bend – Monday midday
Syracuse – Monday Midnight
Tippecanoe – Monday afternoon
Tyner – Monday afternoon
Union Mills – Monday midday
Wakarusa – Monday midday
Walkerton – Monday Midnight
Waterloo – Monday evening
Wawaka – Monday evening
Westville – Monday evening
Wolocottville – Monday evening
Heavy, wet snow early this morning across the NIPSCO service area caused additional outages, as the new snow added weight to lines and tree limbs already laden with ice and snow from Friday’s winter storm. This new, heavy snow has caused more tree limbs to break and lines to come down.
We understand that an outage of any duration is an inconvenience, and especially those that extend multiple days during cold temperatures. Thank you for your patience and understanding as crews continue to navigate the winter conditions working as safely and quickly as possible to restore service to all areas. We continue to recommend you to make plans to keep yourself and your family safe if you've been affected.
If you see a truck driving by your house or neighborhood, please note that the assessment process requires our crews to move around to find the source of the outage. An outage affecting your home may call for a repair needed down the street or in another part of your neighborhood. Rest assured, even if you don’t see our trucks, our crews are focused on finding and fixing your outage as quickly and safely as possible.
It can be frustrating to see power restored in other parts of your town or city or even across the street from your home. You may be on a different circuit than your neighbor. We understand that any service outage is an inconvenience and thank you for your understanding during our restoration efforts.
For your safety, if you see a NIPSCO crew or line workers from one of our assisting utilities in your area, please do not approach them. We enjoy talking with customers, but these employees are working around dangerous equipment and conditions. They have established safe work zones and are also practicing social distancing to protect themselves and the communities from the spread of COVID-19.
Safety First – Stay Away from Downed Power Lines
Most important to your safety is to avoid downed power lines, damaged poles or other hazardous situations. Every downed wire should be treated as though it is a live wire.
Restoration Process
Following an assessment of the damage, NIPSCO’s restoration process begins with repairing large transmission and distribution lines that supply electricity to large numbers of customers in large geographic areas – including critical customers such as hospitals and emergency response. Repairs to other lines that serve smaller groups of customers can’t be made until the larger lines feeding electricity to those areas are repaired.
Please Report Your Outage
