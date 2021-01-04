AS OF: 7 a.m. CT, Jan. 4 (Next Update at Noon CT)

Progress continues into Monday, as NIPSCO crews, contractors and 200 additional line workers from mutual assistance focus on restoring the remaining 1,700 customers impacted – down from the more than 73,000 total customers that were affected by the winter storm conditions over the weekend.

If you are experiencing an outage and have not yet reported it, please text "out" to 444111, visit nipsco.com/out or call us at 1-800-464-7726.

The following list includes the time estimates, based on current information that would complete all customer restoration work in these communities. As we continue to make progress, we’ll update these estimates as needed.

ESTIMATED TIMES OF RESTORATION BY COMMUNITY:

(IMPORTANT NOTE: Estimates below are when NIPSCO expects a majority of the remaining customers to be restored in the western areas of the NIPSCO territory. There may be individual cases that extend beyond the times provided.)

Angola – Monday Midnight

Argos – Monday evening 

Avilla – Monday evening

Bremen – Monday midday

Bristol – Monday afternoon

Corunna – Monday evening

Cromwell – Monday afternoon

Culver – Monday evening

Delong – Monday midday

Etna Green – Monday midday

Fremont – Monday Midnight

Goshen – Monday Midnight

Grovertown – Monday afternoon

Hamilton – Monday evening

Hanna – Monday midnight

Hudson – Monday evening

Knox – Monday afternoon

La Crosse – Monday Midnight

La Porte – Tuesday Midnight

Lakeville – Monday afternoon

Leesburg – Monday midday

Middlebury – Monday evening

Millersburg – Monday midday

Mongo – Monday Midnight

Nappanee – Monday Midnight

New Paris – Monday evening

North Judson – Monday midday

North Liberty – Monday midday

Orland – Monday Midnight

Pleasant Lake – Monday evening

Plymouth – Monday Midnight

Rolling Prairie – Monday midday

Rome City – Monday evening

Shipshewana – Monday midday

South Bend – Monday midday

Syracuse – Monday Midnight

Tippecanoe – Monday afternoon

Tyner – Monday afternoon

Union Mills – Monday midday 

Wakarusa – Monday midday

Walkerton – Monday Midnight

Waterloo – Monday evening

Wawaka – Monday evening

Westville – Monday evening

Wolocottville – Monday evening

Heavy, wet snow early this morning across the NIPSCO service area caused additional outages, as the new snow added weight to lines and tree limbs already laden with ice and snow from Friday’s winter storm. This new, heavy snow has caused more tree limbs to break and lines to come down. 

We understand that an outage of any duration is an inconvenience, and especially those that extend multiple days during cold temperatures. Thank you for your patience and understanding as crews continue to navigate the winter conditions working as safely and quickly as possible to restore service to all areas. We continue to recommend you to make plans to keep yourself and your family safe if you've been affected. 

If you see a truck driving by your house or neighborhood, please note that the assessment process requires our crews to move around to find the source of the outage. An outage affecting your home may call for a repair needed down the street or in another part of your neighborhood. Rest assured, even if you don’t see our trucks, our crews are focused on finding and fixing your outage as quickly and safely as possible.

It can be frustrating to see power restored in other parts of your town or city or even across the street from your home. You may be on a different circuit than your neighbor. We understand that any service outage is an inconvenience and thank you for your understanding during our restoration efforts. 

For your safety, if you see a NIPSCO crew or line workers from one of our assisting utilities in your area, please do not approach them. We enjoy talking with customers, but these employees are working around dangerous equipment and conditions. They have established safe work zones and are also practicing social distancing to protect themselves and the communities from the spread of COVID-19.

Safety First – Stay Away from Downed Power Lines

Most important to your safety is to avoid downed power lines, damaged poles or other hazardous situations. Every downed wire should be treated as though it is a live wire.

Restoration Process

Following an assessment of the damage, NIPSCO’s restoration process begins with repairing large transmission and distribution lines that supply electricity to large numbers of customers in large geographic areas – including critical customers such as hospitals and emergency response. Repairs to other lines that serve smaller groups of customers can’t be made until the larger lines feeding electricity to those areas are repaired.

Please Report Your Outage

If you are experiencing a power outage, please let us report it in one of three ways:  text "out" to 444111, visit nipsco.com/outages or call 1-800-464-7726.

