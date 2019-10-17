The final 2019 Outdoor Culver Farmers’ Market is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vendor letters and the online application forms for the indoor market which will begin Saturday, November 2 are available now. For this year, the indoor market will be held in the lower level of the Culver Union Township Public Library. The Culver Beach Lodge Is still under renovation.
Email Culverfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call or text Tracy Fox at 301-922-3570. Shop local and support the Culver Farmers’ Market!