INDIANAPOLIS — The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announces the nonprofit arts organizations recommended for direct funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. As part of this funding, 12 Indiana organizations will receive a total of $600,000 in nonmatching funds to support staff salaries, fees for artists or contractual personnel, and facilities costs.
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Grants to Indiana
- Batesville Area Arts Council, Batesville, $50,000
- American Cello Institute, Inc., Bloomington, $50,000
- American Folklore Society, Inc., Bloomington, $50,000
- Lotus Education and Arts Foundation, Inc., Bloomington, $50,000
- Great American Songbook Foundation, Inc., Carmel, $50,000
- Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Inc., Fort Wayne, $50,000
- DePauw University, Greencastle, $50,000
- Arts Council of Indianapolis, Inc., Indianapolis, $50,000
- Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Indianapolis, $50,000
- City of Jasper, Indiana, Jasper, $50,000
- South Shore Arts, Inc., Munster, $50,000
- South Bend Symphony Orchestra, South Bend, $50,000
In April, the NEA announced the distribution of the required 40 percent of the CARES Act’s $75 million appropriation to the state and regional arts agencies for their granting programs, including the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC). The IAC, with assistance from Arts Midwest and Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, distributed these funds promptly in June. Read more here.
Arts and culture are a key component of the U.S. economy that contribute $877.8 billion, or 4.5 percent, to the nation’s gross domestic product in 2017 and employ over 5 million wage‐and‐salary workers who collectively earned $405 billion. This funding will help support those jobs and those nonprofit organizations during this time of great need so that arts and culture will persevere as a significant contributor to the American economy.
