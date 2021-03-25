Mayor Senter is excited to announce that Mayor’s Month of Music at River Park Square will be happening this year! After having to cancel last year, we look forward to an amazing summer of FUN on Friday nights in August and the 1st Friday in September.
In 2015, Mayor’s Month of Music was launched to provide free, family-friendly entertainment in River Park Square to show off this great Park. Since the beginning, the crowds have continued to grow! We now feature regional acts on the stage. Food trucks have been added to accommodate the large crowd with a great variety of food choices. So far we have confirmed with Chubby Buddies, Pig n Pen Tenderloins, Ben’s Soft Pretzels, Bailey’s Sweet Kettle Corn & Lemon Shake-ups, Bob’s Cafeteria and Crave On Tacos. Relay for Life will be operating the concession stand, too.
The Mayor’s Office has once again joined forces with the Plymouth High School Alumni Association to create a FANTASTIC all-school reunion on the first concert night. River Park Square will be the place to be on August 6th, whether you graduated from PHS or not! The Bishops will be on stage to take us on a musical journey!
This year’s line-up for entertainment is a great one! There is something for everyone.
August 6th The Bishops
August 13th Echoes of Pompeii
August 20th Autumn Leed & the River City Band
August 27th PS Dump Your Boyfriend
September 3rd Treated & Released
Grab your calendars and mark every Friday night in August and the first Friday of September! Grab your lawn chair or blanket, your cooler filled with your favorite beverages & snacks, and come on down to River Park Square for Mayor’s Month of Music!
If you have any questions, feel free to contact the Mayor’s Office at 574-936-6717.