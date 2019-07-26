Guys and Dolls

Who will get their man? Lt. Brannigan played by Wyatt Coiner or Miss Adelaide played by Wendy Wise? Both characters are pursuing Nathan Detroit played by Brian Liechty for very different reasons in ‘Guys & Dolls’. 

CULVER -- Maxinkuckee Players 40th productions, ‘Guys and Dolls’ opens Friday. Adult tickets for opening night only are $10. Tickets for all other performances cost $15 each for adults and $5 each for children 12 and under. Tickets are sold at the door.

The performance will be held in the Culver Community High School Auditorium.

Show times are Friday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at 4 p.m. Friday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 4 at 4 p.m.

The lobby will open 1 hour before the show begins.

Doors to the theater will open 30 minutes before the show begins.

Tom Boys is playing Sky Masterson in the Maxinkuckee Players performance of ‘Guys and Dolls’, “This is my 7th show with the Max Players, and I am grateful to have the opportunity to perform in one of the lead roles this year as Sky Masterson. Since my first show with the Players, and every year after, I have experienced the unique joy of reunion when this ‘family’ gets together again for another show. All of us share a love for what we are doing and that love helps foster a family kind of love that comes from working together toward a common goal and being a part of something bigger than just ourselves. Every show has had its own unique challenges to overcome. As we always start out with just a script and music, some paint cans, and the pure desire for excellence, I am always amazed with this group, and with other groups I work with, when I witness those things being used to create something wonderful! ...a creation we hope will bring joy to all who come to see it!”

The performance is being directed by Becky Liechty, assisted by Wendy Wise and Julie Scott. Brian Liechty is the production manager and the music director is Tony Hutchinson. The cast:

Sky Masterson - Tom Boys

Sarah - Julie Scott Nathan Detroit - Brian Liechty

Miss Adelaide Wendy Wise

Nicely-nicely Johnson - Tony Hutchinson

Benny Southstreet Doug Nielsen

Rusty Charlie - Doug Kucera

Aride Abernathy Dan Adams

Lt. Brannigan - Wyatt Coiner

Gen. Cartwright Lenore Jones

Big June - Trevor Pletcher

Angie the Ox - Levi Crawford

Harry the Horse - Josh Hill

Voice of Joey Biltmore - Josh Hill

Mimi - Taylor Steigmeyer

Master of Ceremonies - Cody Rieckhoff

Hot Box Girls - Taylor Steigmeyer, Katie Buckland, Kaitlyn Cullers, Justine Dexter, Lilly Pask, and Jessie Hill

Mission Band - Vicky Shumowksy, Brianna and Starr Kinyanjui, Jessica Bradley, Payton Lowry, and Doug Kucera

Additional Crap Shooters - Cody Rieckhoff, Takis Curtis, and Payton Lowry

