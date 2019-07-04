ARGOS — Fireflies are lighting the ground, fireworks will soon be lighting up the sky to celebrate the 4th of July, and the Marshall County 4-H Fair is just around the corner. The fair will begin on Saturday, July 13, and will conclude on Friday, July 19.
The opening ceremony will be held in the arena at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13.
A Teddy Bear Clinic sponsored by St. Joseph Regional Health Systems will be held from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, July 14.
Walker Hughes Insurance is sponsoring the Baby Contest this year. Email hmschmidt148@gmail.com for categories and more information.
A magic show featuring Kevin Long will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. Sponsored by Miller’s Senior Living of Plymouth and Miller’s Merry Manor of Culver, Quentin Flagg will be performing live 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18.
A police K-9 demonstration will be held 6-7 p.m. also on Thursday.
Purdue Extension Marshall County 4-H Youth Development Educator Kelsey Guadarrama welcomes youth from all areas of interest to find out more about the program and how they can turn their passion into a project.
The Marshall County 4-H program is coordinated through the Purdue Cooperative Extension office located at 112 West Jefferson St., Room 304, Plymouth.
More information about the program can be found online at www.extension.purdue.edu/marshall.
2019 Marshall County 4-H fair schedules can be picked up at local businesses including the Pilot News, 214 N. Michigan St., Plymouth.