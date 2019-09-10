Plymouth, IN (46563)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.