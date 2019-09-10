PLYMOUTH -- Saturday, Sept. 21 River Park Square will be filled with the smells of authentic Latino food, great music, Folkloric dancers, fun for the kids, and Lucha Libre!
Starting at 1 p.m. and running until 10 p.m., the Latino Fest committee invites you to come to River Park Square for some family fun.
There will be bounce houses and games for the kids, all free of charge.
There will be plentiful choices of food for sale by different vendors.
There will also be a market place to shop and an area to learn about local social service agencies.
Lucha Libre will start at 4:30 p.m. Yakuza, Turbo, Skayde, Blue Inferno, Vengador Del Futuro, Disc Jocker Jr., Super K Oz, Alas De Fuego and many others will be in action. Come and cheer on your favorite.
There will be a performance by a Folkloric dance group and by Las Chicas.
There will also be a performance by an authentic dance troupe.
There will be music by Laura Aguirre, Mike Romero and Los Sicarios del Norte.
Plan to spend the entire day and celebrate this wonderful culture and all it has to offer.
The City of Plymouth is still seeking more vendors and sponsors.
If you are interested, contact the Mayor’s Office at 574-936-6717 or email mayorsec@plymouthin.com.