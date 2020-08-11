INDIANAPOLIS - Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch today announced the official launch of an arts, cultural and Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) grant totaling $10 million in financial assistance. The funding for this grant program comes from the CARES Act. In a partnership, the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) will provide economic support to local organizations whose normal operations have been disrupted due to COVID-19.
"The arts and cultural sector adds vibrancy and depth to Hoosiers' lives and is a significant factor in the health of Indiana's tourism economy," said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch. "We developed this program to assist and preserve the many Hoosier destinations, events and programs that help enhance the quality of life here in our great state.
For guidelines on eligibility, click here.
There will also be a webinar on Monday, August 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the grant program and answer questions. If interested in attending, please register here.
“In cities, towns and counties both urban and rural, big and small, the arts play a vital role in economy, quality of life, and community identity," said Lewis Ricci, IAC's Executive Director. "We are thrilled that this important and timely program will help preserve the arts and cultural community assets that our citizens value."
"Destination Marketing Organizations play a critical role in telling Indiana’s authentic story and promoting the quality of life assets that all Hoosiers enjoy." said Elaine Bedel, IDDC's Secretary and CEO. "These organizations are at the center of community life and are critical to the state's economic recovery. We look forward to supporting their efforts through this grant program."
All applications must be received by 4:00 pm EST on September 8, 2020. The application period begins on August 14, 2020. Only applications submitted via the IAC's online system will be accepted, except in the case of ADA accessibility accommodations. To access the application in the online system, visit http://www.in.gov/arts/apply beginning on August 14.
Upon receiving a fully executed grant agreement, the grantee will receive 100 percent of the grant award.