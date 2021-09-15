The City of Plymouth is excited to announce that we will once again be hosting the Latino Festival this Saturday, Sept. 18 from 1 p.m. til 10 p.m.
This Festival was created to celebrate the Hispanic community and its diversity. River Park Square will be filled with authentic food, music, dancers, and crafts. There will truly be something for everyone! The Marshall County Health Department will also have the mobile medical unit making vaccines available at this event.
This wonderful day is supported by our sponsors:
St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Remembrance Center, Johnson Danielson Funeral Home, 1st Federal Savings & Loan, Hoosier Racing Tire, Visit Marshall County, Ivy Tech Community College, BCI Solutions, The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, The Center at Donaldson, Marshall County Democrats, Merino Law Firm, Bowen Printing
Mark your calendars and come on out for a wonderful day full of fun!
• 1p.m. to 7 p.m. - DJ from Radio Horizonte playing music throughout the event
• 1 p.m. to Las Chicas dancers performance
• 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. - RAZA 98.1 Live Remote
• 2 p.m. to 3:30 pm - Pueblo Dancers
• 4 p.m. - Folklore Dancers
• 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Los Hermanos Bueno Band