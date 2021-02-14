MARSHALL COUNTY — A local dance troupe is empowering women to love themselves and one another through cultural dance. Under the direction and leadership of Las Chicas Troupe Coach and Choreographer Mewsette Malena Cartwright; women of any race, ancestry, nationality or belief system are welcome to join Las Chicas Troupe.
Cartwright embraces the vision of inspiring women to pursue their dreams of becoming a dancer in a safe, drama and stress free environment.
She began the not-for-profit performance group in January of 2018. They perform locally for a variety of organizations and events including Art in the Street, the Marshall County Blueberry Festival, and the Latino Festival.
They have performed as entertainment for Marshall County Dancing with the Stars while other dancers needed time to change.
Las Chicas Troupe has entered competitions including the the Indiana Challenge in Michigan City, a DanceSport Challenge in Chicago, and the Starlite Ball competition at the Century Center in South Bend.
Cartwright combines fun with challenge; to inspire women to set and achieve goals. “These women are learning professional dance skills in addition to choreography.”
There is a difference between learning to dance for recreational purposes and those who fall in the professional and competitive spectrum. Current Las Chicas Dancers include business and medical professionals to mothers - all are welcome.
Cartwright promotes a healthy dose of self-love during each interaction that takes place two Sundays a month from 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. That time frame allows women to attend worship with their families and prepare lunch; and complete their self care and training ambition before other domestic responsibilities need tended to in order to wrap up the weekend and prepare for the week.
Cartwright teaches 20 different genres of dance; specializing in Latin Ballroom Swing for couples. She hires coaches from a wide and diverse array of genres to enhance the cultural experience and allow for multi-cultural expression of dance.
Coach Marta Smith-Cruz from Detroit Michigan, sponsored by Las Chicas Troupe, will be instructing dancers in the art of Kizomba Ta Doce the weekend of February 19 through the 21st.
The other aspect of Las Chicas Troupe is to show people different cultures through the experience of dance; enabling them to experience and embrace diversity without having to leave Marshall County or Indiana. Though people do take vacations; Cartwright said that multi-cultural experiences are limited. Part of the Troupe’s purpose is to enhance culture within each women; and offer an opportunity for them to share it with one another.
Cartwright said that the group focuses on Latino culture; and even within that there is much diversity.
To honor the culture through dance, Cartwright pays close attention to the detail of each expression. “I want to make sure they know the correct way to present that genre, that dance, to the community to honor those cultures.” She discourages people from assuming that they can learn those techniques efficiently from YouTube or another online source; which may lead to unintentionally dishonoring the culture by misrepresenting that culture through that dance.
Cartwright validated that women are more than a mother and wife; they are more than a partner. They are a living, breathing, beautiful human being with a unique identity outside of relationships and roles.
Cartwright emphasized that mothers are role models to their own children. When women exercise self care; they are providing an example for their children to follow in their own life; now and when they have families of their own.
The care that a mother invests in herself benefits her children. “Dance is exercise; it’s healthy and it’s great for the brain.”
Mothers should contact Cartwright about options for bringing their older dependent children with them if they cannot otherwise find childcare for them.
Dancers meet at the Fitness Forum Sports and Wellness of Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center; sponsors of Las Chicas Troupe; and is located at 2855 Miller Drive., Suite 101, Plymouth.
Cartwright emphasized that the facility is safe, clean and secure; with an Urgent Care located down the hall which is open during the same hours. “We are fortunate and blessed to have the opportunity to be here.”
Las Chicas Troupe pays a $20 fee monthly. Cartwright didn’t want for cost to be a barrier. That money supports the group’s goals and goes toward fees including travel, boarding, meals or hiring a cultural dance coach.
In addition to Las Chicas Troupe; there are additional opportunities through LifePlex Dance Academy (LDA) for a wide variety of classes for dancers of all ages; male and female.
Go to www.fitnessforum.biz or call 574-936-2333 x 8117 for more information.