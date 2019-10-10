STARKE COUNTY – Nurse Practitioner Liz Moerman joins the staff at Knox Winamac Community Health Center (KWCHC). Prior to coming on KWCHC, Moerman did some of her clinicals at the health center. After graduating from South University, the health center offered her a job.
“I love all the people here. I spent over a year here and got to know a lot of people here. And they’re all really nice and some of the best providers work here. I remember working with Dr. Fritz when I was younger as a CMA at the hospital. I always looked up to him,” Liz said when asked why she decided to accept KWCHC’s job offer.
KWCHC provides a plethora of services including primary care, preventative care, wellness physicals, sports physicals, DOT physicals, laboratory services, vaccines for children, and behavioral health services. Behavioral health services include help dealing with anxiety, smoking cessation, weight loss, substance abuse, and many others.
The health center doesn’t just provide service to Starke County. Patients come from neighboring counties.
KWCHC is open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. till 7 p.m. They are open till 4 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, they are open from 8 a.m. till noon. Appointments are suggested. For more information, head to www.kwchc.net.