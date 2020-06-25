MISHAWAKA – U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) today announced Salem Slater, a senior at John Glenn High School in Walkerton, as the winner of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition for Indiana’s 2nd District. Salem’s winning artwork, “Hanging Pangolin,” will be on display in the U.S. Capitol for the next year alongside other winners from across the country. Salem was also the winner of the 2019 Congressional Art Competition.
“Salem’s winning artwork showcases her incredible talent, skill, and dedication to creative expression,” Congresswoman Walorski said. “I can’t wait for this piece to be displayed in our nation’s capital for visitors from across the country to see. This year our competition looked a little different due to the coronavirus crisis, but Hoosier students’ entries were as impressive as always. I want to thank each and every artist who participated, and congratulations to Salem on this well-deserved recognition!”
Congresswoman Walorski announced the winner via video call. Walorski also awarded second place to Taylor Przybysz, a student at Penn High School in Mishawaka. Her artwork, “Cubistic Trees,” will be displayed in Walorski’s Mishawaka District Office for the next year.
Nineteen high school students from throughout Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District submitted entries, and a judging panel of local artists helped select the winning entry.
The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for Members of Congress to recognize the artistic talents of high school students in their districts. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.
Walorski represents the 2nd Congressional District of Indiana, serving as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.