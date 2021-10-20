WALKERTON — During Tuesday’s meeting of the John Glenn School Corporation school board, two John Glenn High School juniors displayed their medals from their time competing at the All American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio. Emma Borton and Sophie McLochlin were part of the Marshall County Horse Judging team that competed at the event.
“The All American Youth Horse Judging contest is the largest and most prestigious event of this type in the country. They practice approximately five hours per week after school in the Ag room from January through October. Over the last several years, this group has done well at contests all over the country. They have won national and world championships both as individuals and as a team,” said John Glenn High School Principal Chris Manering.
He went on to say that members of the group have gone on to earn scholarships and compete successfully in college.
“We’re very proud of you. Congratulations,” said Board President William Groves.