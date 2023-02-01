INDIANAPOLIS - Jan. 31, 2023 - Five picture books have been selected to appear on the ballot for the Indiana Early Literacy Firefly Book Award. The award is an initiative of the Indiana Center for the Book developed to promote early childhood literacy in Indiana. This year’s selected books are: “Bathe the Cat” by Alice B. McGinty, “A Good Place” by Lucy Cousins, “Mel Fell” by Corey R. Tabor, “Paletero Man” by Lucky Diaz and “Room for Everyone” by Naaz Khan.
The nominees are chosen by the Indiana Early Literacy Firefly Committee from a list of books nominated by Indiana library staff who work with children. Books are chosen for their ability to encourage parents and children to practice talking, singing, reading, writing and playing together, all components of a rich early literacy environment.
Indiana children ages 0-5 may vote one time for the Indiana Early Literacy Firefly Award. Families can either use the remote voting form or they can visit their local public library to learn more about the award and to participate. Votes are collected from Feb. 1 through June 30 each year. The book that garners the most votes wins the Indiana Early Literacy Firefly Award. The award is announced in early August each year.
The Indiana Early Literacy Firefly Award Committee will be releasing a program guide to go along with the five books. The program guide will be available here in coming weeks.
The Indiana Early Literacy Firefly Award program is administered by the Indiana Center for the Book housed in the Indiana State Library.