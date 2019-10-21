As printed in The Culver Citizen Thursday, July 11, 2013. Vol. 120 Issue No. 27
Culver History Corner - The Antiquarian and Historical Society of Culver
CULVER -- After a long stay in the downtown and center / western portions of Culver, we’re finally sauntering up Lake Shore Drive in our ongoing series of “virtual” trips around Culver’s notable structures, past and present. This week, we hit the much-discussed 415 Lake Shore Drive, which — depending on your tenure here — may be known to readers as City Tavern / Diner, A & R Motors, McKesson Ford…well, the list goes on, but they’re all names of the past. Today the property is owned by Scotty Van Hawke of Four Feathers Racing.
Our knowledge of the history of the space is pretty remarkably thorough, starting in the 19th century, when an item in the Culver City Herald in July, 1897, noted Nathaniel Gandy was retiring and had solve out his interests in the barns here to his partner, Abram Hayes of Hayes and Son livery (an article in April noted Hayes had moved his livery operation to the site, or “the barn near the depot” that month, though Hayes had not actually bought the land yet).
In those days, the address would have been Toner Avenue, where in May, 1897, it was reported that Hayes and Son were building a feed shed behind the building to accommodate at least 75 horses. A farmer could put his team under the shed, it was noted, for “a long time” for 10 or 15 cents (perhaps Scotty should take note of a lucrative business opportunity today!).
A July 26, 1901 article described the livery as “undoubtedly the largest and most modern in Marshall County,” the main barn and its annex capable of housing 300 horses and sheltering at least 50 buggies and carriages!
But times would change. By the spring of 1919, C. E. Hayes (the son) opened a “first-class auto livery and garage in Culver and will have cars here for demonstration purpose at that time if roads and weather are good. Mr. Hayes has taken the agency for the Auburn car and has already made one sale.”
By 1914, D. W. Miller had taken on the livery and feed and oil and gasoline business at 415, though the Sanborn Garage & Livery was also listed as an occupant in 1914.
By the mid-1920’s, Domincas “Min” Hatten operated the precursor to his Hatten Motor Sales (located at Lake Shore Drive and Ohio Stree) out of 415 Lake Shore, through by then the old wood frame building had been replaced by today’s brick structure. Sold by “Min” were Chrysler and Plymouth vehicles, though when he first started, Chrysler autos were known as Maxwells (until 1925). Kelly’s uncle Clifford Losier ran the Losier Taxi service, which eventually led to a line of transportation and tour buses outside Culver.
Hatten’s daughter, Marilyn Kelly, told the Citizen in 2012 that her father had the east half of the building. D.W. Miller — the grandfather, on his mother’s side of current Culver resident Jim Weirick — is listed as having run his business up to 1946, running a taxi stand at the site as well.
In May of 1937, an $8,000 fire damaged the building, ruining the bus belong to Clifford Losier, and damaging a county road truck; there was also loss to a roofing company operated by Frank Young there at the time.
In July of that same year, a Ford agency and garage owned by A.R. McKesson moved from East Jefferson Street to the building. By December, McKesson was installing new equipment in the garage to do fender and body repairs and painting.
In September of 1955, the agency was taken over by Dick McClure of Winamac, who ran it until 1962, when Ray Wicker of Lowell, Indiana opened Wicker Ford Sales there (McClure took over Jennings Motor., Inc. of Rochester).
Eugene Scott, who had worked under McClure, was replaced by Wally Hyatt as Parts and Service Manager. Homer Kemple, salesman; and Charles Frain and John Cook, mechanics retained their positions under Wick.
Ron and Connie Van Horn had started working under Wicker in 1964. In November of 1969, Van Horn bought the Ford business, his brothers Mike and Jon employed as mechanics (Jon eventually became a salesman). The Van Horns sold the operation in 1976, when it became Marshall Brother’s Ford-Mercury Inc., though shortly there after, the Marshalls built a new building at the corner of U.S. 31 and State Road 10, just outside of Argos, and transferred the business there.
By 1978, Ron Tanner had moved his A & R Motors dealership (which was listed at 104 Lake Shore Drive the previous year) to 415 Lake Shore Drive, though the business had wound down by the late 1980’s.
For a time during the mid-to-late 1990’s, the building served as a temporary quarters for various entities, including Society National Bank in 1995, Guido’s (a sandwich and pizza restaurant), and the Culver Public Library during renovation of the downtown building. Roslin and Donald Robarts were the building owners during that period.
Surely, the best-known use of the building in recent years was its tenure, starting in the mid-2000s, under Larry and Jo Surrisi, initially as the City Tavern. A marked transformation of the interior of the building facilitated this change, which was the return of Surrisi after his departure from the Edgewater Grille he had started in the 1990s. In 2007, the business became the City Diner, though the restaurant shut its doors in early 2011. The western end of course, housed the main restaurant, while the center portion was home to the restaurant’s banquet facilities.
By 2008, the deceptively spacious building also included Mirar Custom Homes & Renovations, east of the other facilities. Gladie’s Deli moved from 108 N. Main Street to the Far East end of 415 in 2011.