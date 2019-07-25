featured
Hiroya Tsukomoto originally from Japan to perform at Wild Rose Moon on Friday
MARSHALL COUNTY — Hiroya Tsukomoto will bring ‘a fusion of jazz, classical and folk music’ to downtown Plymouth Friday evening. The concert will beheld at Wild Rose Moon beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are still on sale at ASK for Flowers or online at www.wildrosemoon.com. Tickets cost $15 if purchased in advance, or $20 at the door Friday evening. The cost is $10 for students.
Tsukomoto will also be featured on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Those tickets are $5 each.
The press release states: Hiroya is a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan. He began playing the five-string banjo when he was thirteen, and took up guitar shortly after.
In 2000, Hiroya received a scholarship to Berklee College of Music and came to the United States. He formed his own group in Boston ‘INTEROCEANICO (inter-oceanic)’ which consists of unique musicians from different continents including Latin Grammy Colombian singer Marta Gomez. The group released three acclaimed records ‘The Other Side of the World’, ‘Confluencia’, and ‘Where the River Shines’. Hiroya has released three solo albums ‘Solo’, ‘Heartland’, and ‘Places’.
Hiroya has been leading concerts internationally including several appearances at Blue Note in New York City with his group and Japanese Television (NHK). In 2018, Hiroya won 2nd place in International Finger Style Guitar Championship.
Executive Director George Schricker has emphasized the mission of the Wild Rose Moon is to harness local, regional, and national talent to build an industry of creative production in Marshall County. The moon provides a platform for local and regional artists to share their art in a supportive, state of the art environment. As a production house and education center, the moon provides interns an opportunity to gain hands on experience in the production world. Artists are then able to share what is produced at the moon to promote their art.
Schricker said, “In that, downtown Plymouth becomes a regional destination for artists, both local and regional, who want to showcase their work. It provides an opportunity for young people to learn the art of production from sound engineering, editing, video recording, photography and media promotion to growing as an artist themselves.”
Schricker is excited to welcome Tsukomoto to the moon this weekend, “He produces a blend of the diverse genres of jazz, classical and folk music into an amalgam of his own original work. I think the world of an artist who is willing to try to do that. Hiroya not only tried it, he succeeded.”