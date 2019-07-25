Hiroya Tsukomoto will bring ‘a fusion of jazz, classical and folk music’ to downtown Plymouth Friday evening. The concert will beheld at Wild RoseMoon beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are still on sale at ASK for Flowers or online at www.wildrosemoon.com. Tickets cost $15 if purchased in advance, or $20 at the door Friday evening. The cost is $10 for students. Tsukomoto will also be featured on the WildRose Moon Radio Hour Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Those tickets are $5 each.