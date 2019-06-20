PLYMOUTH — This Saturday, the Heartland Artists will bring art outside of the Gallery.
Local, regional, and member artists will be selling their art, live music and dance performances will take place on the Michigan Street stage throughout the day, sweet and salty foods and wine and craft beer will be available, and many free interactive kids’ activities will provide fun for the whole family.
On stage at Michigan and LaPorte streets, Sentimental Journey will start the festivities for Art in the Street 2019.
Cindy Boener, harper, will follow at 10:45 and Jeff Unterbrink, guitarist, plays at 11:15.
Our hometown jewel and rising star, Meg Robinson will take the stage at 11:45 and play some of the songs she has written and recorded.
Joey Garcia is new to the festival this year and will be sure to get the crowd going at 12:15.
Always a favorite, LifePlex Dance Academy will bring the moves and great dance to the Michigan Street stage at 1:15.
Maxinkuckee Players will close out the entertainment at 2 with a sneak peak of their musical this summer, Guys & Dolls.
There are over 30 artists’ booths this year located on Michigan Street between Washington and Garro Streets.
Art will include stained glass to macrame, oils, pastels, pottery, jewelry, books & paper, photography, and mixed media. N
ew this year is Mark Daniels from Goshen, a caricaturist who will be capturing some of us at our best!
Artists include: Jennifer & Lane Laffoon, Nate Crawford, Suzanne Mauro, Martha Marks, Nancy Arsenovic, Nancy Cole, Marshall Starke Dev. Center, Pamela Lewis, Vickie Cook, Megan Wiesenberg, Haley Church, Tieri Ton Books, Alex Hoover, John Glen Art Club, Pathfinder Services, Kerri Bash, Lana Wright, Jayne Jacobson, Pat Pregel, Mary Szymczak, Louise Amundson, Lena Matlis, Kenya Ferrand-Ott, Nancy Schmelter, Sandy Saenz, and Jon Miller.
Some of our favorite local food and drink vendors: 10-56 Brewery, Opie’s, Yolanda’s, Sugar Shack Bakery, The French Press Co., PIG ‘N A PEN food truck, and La Parilla Caliente will be on the block between Laporte and Garro Streets and feature mouthwatering options such as tenderloin sandwiches, tacos, sandwiches, and many other sweet and salty foods and choice of drinks.
And the festival has plenty for the kiddos!
The half block on west Garro will be dedicated to a variety of interactive art and hands-on activities for the whole family.
Encore Performing Arts will have kids make maracas.
Visit Marshall County will have the kids paint part of a 4x4’ barn quilt as a community art project.
Growing Kids Learning Center will offer cookie art and hands-on fun with bubbles, sensory balls and scooters.
The Plymouth Public Library will be there with the Book Bike and giveaways.
Discover Plymouth will share paper plate art for another county-wide kids' community project.
And Heartland will have face painting, potter’s wheel experiences, paw print art with Samantha the Therapy Dog, Twist & Smile Balloons from (11-2), and an art booth where kids can create scratch art on recycled CD's or paint on a miniature canvas.
And of course, a big thanks to Fernbaugh's Jewelry for providing the bounce house!
Heartland is also pleased to announce a new membership structure that seeks to include both active artists and art enthusiasts within the community.
Those interested in helping to create, support, and promote art are encouraged to join us.
Visit the Heartland Membership Booth at the Festival for more information and gifts.
The Gallery’s mission is to support area artists, and to bring and to teach the arts to our community.
The Art in the Street Festival is our largest event each year to do just that.
The Gallery will be open during this event and the public is welcome to experience more of our members’ art, see the variety of art classes for all ages, and check out our Gift Shop!
Visit www.heartlandartgallery.com and Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or call 574.936.9515 for information. The Heartland Artists Gallery located at 101 N. Michigan St., in Plymouth.