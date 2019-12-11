MARSHALL COUNTY — It’s that time of year again. Not only for the holidays, but for the annual member exhibit at the Heartland Artists Gallery for the month of December. The theme for this year’s exhibit is “Time” and the member show is “It’s all about TIME.”
Gallery member and Culver resident Mary Ann Nusbaum has pieces of her original artwork including her painting “It’s Time for Christmas” on exhibit as part of the show.
Speaking of time, Nusbaum has been painting for almost a decade since she started in early 2010. As her artist profile highlights, she prefers “Plein Air” and “Still Life” arrangements. Though she has worked some with acrylics, Nusbaum said that she works primarily with oil.
“Plein Air” painting is a phrase borrowed from the French equivalent meaning, “open (in full) air”. It is used to describe the act of painting outdoors. It is also called “peinture sur le motif”, a French expression meaning “painting of the object(s) or what the eye actually sees”.
This method of painting is when a painter reproduces the actual visual conditions seen at the time of the painting. This method contrasts with studio painting or academic rules; those might create a predetermined look.
In addition to the member exhibit, the Heartland Gift Shop is open during gallery hours for those searching for original works to give as gifts this holiday season. Pieces of art include stained glass, textile art, jewelry, greeting cards, pottery, and ornaments.
The Heartland Artists Gallery is a 501(c)3 non-profit visual arts organization. The gallery relies on volunteers, grants, donations, memberships, art sales, classes, fundraisers and volunteered time to sustain it.
Membership information can be obtained by contacting Membership Director Jon Miller at 574-341-4044.
The gallery is located at 101 N. Michigan St., in downtown Plymouth. More information can be obtained online at heartlandartgallery.com or on Facebook @ Heartland Artists Gallery. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
