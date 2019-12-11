Gallery Member and Culver resident Mary Ann Nusbaum is standing next to her painting “It’s Time for Christmas” on

exhibit at the Heartland Artists Gallery. Her work is part of the annual member show. The theme this year is “It’s all about TIME.” Membership information can be obtained by contacting Membership Director Jon Miller at 574-341-4044. The gallery is located at 101 N. Michigan St., in downtown Plymouth. More information can be obtained online at heartlandartgallery.com or on Facebook @ Heartland Artists Gallery. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.