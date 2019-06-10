Cutline:
Pilot News Photo/Shawn McGrath
Heartland Artists Gallery gearing up for 6th annual Art in the Street event
Festival featuring family activities is 10-3 Saturday, June 22
PLYMOUTH – The Heartland Artists Gallery’s sixth annual Art in the Street is 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 22, in downtown Plymouth along Michigan Street between Washington and LaPorte streets.
There will be artist booths. Local artists, member artists and regional artists will be selling their art.
There will also be food booths, wine and craft beer, music, dancing and kids activities.
On stage, Sentimental Journey performs at 10 a.m. followed by Jeff Utterbrink at 11.
Meg Robinson, an up-and-coming Plymouth performer, sings at 11:45 and Joey Garcia at 12:45.
LifePlex Dance Academy will perform at 1:15 and the Maxinkuckee Players will perform with music from this summer’s production of Guys & Dolls at 2.
Food vendors include La D’zert, Sugar Shack, Yolanda’s, The French Press Coffee Co., Opie’s Deli, La Parilla Caliente and others.
In the kids area, look for fun with a bounce house, Encore Performing Arts will have an activity, Samantha the Therapy Dog will be there and kids can make art off her paw prints.
The book bike from the library, a balloon lady, face painters, Learning Center art and Tourism will have a 4x4’ wood quilt square community kids’ project, meaning each of the kids can paint on it and more.
There will also be limited tours of The Rees Theater and a caricature artist.
The event itself is free.
The sixth annual Art in the Street event is sponsored by Bowen Printing, Russ Kietzman - Edward Jones, Heiden Creative and Vanadco Signs.
The Plymouth Farmers Market will be open before the event and the benefit concerts for the Rees will be soon after the festival ends at River Park Square.
Little Orphan Andy performs 4:30-6 and Andy Davis from 7-9. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Bowen Printing, Heartland Artists Gallery, the Marshall County Museum or Eventbrite.com.
For more information call the gallery 574-936-9515.