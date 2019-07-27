PLYMOUTH — The 2019 Hear Festival starts at 2 p.m. today and will conclude at 8 p.m. in River Park Square. There is no cost to enter the festival. Free will donations will be collected.
Organized by Director of Here/Hear Nate Crawford, the festival is held annually to raise awareness about mental illness and combat the stigma often associated with it. Proceeds from the event fund needs throughout the year.
Alixx will provide a pre-show for the to open the festival at 1 p.m. on the stage in River Park Square. Stop.Drop.Rewind., Slow Orbit, Fragile Soul, Spaceships, Doug Harsch, and Brittany Lee Moffitt are being featured at this year’s event. Speakers will be featured between bands.
Family friendly activities and live musical entertainment will be featured throughout the day. Food will be available to purchase. Those who attend are also welcome to bring their own food and beverages. It is requested that anyone bringing alcohol drink responsibly.
The event was sponsored by Visit Marshall County, Mark Crawford of Armstrong Transport Group, Bowen Printing, CTE Solutions, TREES (Transgender Education and Enrichment Services), Recon Media, Josh Walker for Mayor, Schumacher Family Medicine, and B & D Body Shop.