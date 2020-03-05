MARSHALL COUNTY — Around the county, the drama departments of area schools are rehearsing to put on dramas, plays, and other productions. Here is the list of school productions this month.
The Cavalier Theatre and Culver Community High School is performing “Kiss Me, Kate!” which tells the story of the staging of a musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew and follows the conflicted relationship of the stars Fred and Lilli. “Kiss Me, Kate!” will be performed on Saturday, March 7 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $7.
The tale as old as time, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”, will be performed by the Argos High School Theater Department. It will have three showings: Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. There is reserved seating and all tickets are $7. Tickets may be purchased in advance in the high school office from Monday, March 9 to Friday, March 13 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door. Doors open one hour before showtime with seating beginning 30 minutes before the curtain. For more information, contact tboys@argos.k12.in.us.
For one night only, the “Last Day of School” will be proudly presented by Plymouth High School Theatre Department. “Last Day of School” is a full-length comedy about students who plunge into their last day of school wanting to have no regrets. It is by Ian McWethy and produced by special arrangement with Stage Partners. It will be performed on Tuesday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the PHS Auditorium. All tickets are $6 and sold at the door. Doors open 30 minutes before each show. The play lasts approximately two hours. Come see over 100 Plymouth High School Theatre Students who are involved in this production. The special guest performer will be Mr. Olson.
Ogres, onions, and plays have many layers. Come see how many at the LaVille Drama Club’s performance of Shrek: The Musical.There will be three performances: Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m.; and Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. The show is about Shrek and Donkey as they embark on an adventure to find Princess Fiona and bring her to marry Lord Farquaad. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students, and free for children under 5. Tickets may be purchased at the door (only cash or check). Doors will open a half hour before each performance.
Seussical the Musical is being performed by students at Bremen High School. Enjoy an energetic, goofy, and truly “Seussified” evening with the family. Real Cat in the Hat hats (like the one Cat himself will wear on stage) will be sold in the lobby as well as a chance to win a raffle prize of Dr. Seuss books. General Admission is $7, students are $5, and children two and under get in free. Showtimes are March 26, 27, and 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bowen Auditorium. Cookies with the cast will be on March 26 at 6 p.m. with tickets for that costing $2. All tickets available at the door.