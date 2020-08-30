INDIANAPOLIS — On Aug. 27, Author J.T. Kelly published an action-packed, fictional thriller that weaves a mysterious murder in Culver into a sweeping adventure that spans the globe.
“Fair Ways and Foul Plays” begins with a sinister terror group plotting to destroy the U.S. economy. It sends menacing demands to business leaders who must comply or face the consequences. Heir to his family’s corporation and a cottage on Lake Maxinkuckee, Jack McCabe learns that he is among those who have been targeted.
Expanding its evil globally, the terrorists ultimately devise a scheme that threatens mankind by plotting to disperse a deadly virus into the world’s water systems. An international police force searches for the enemy throughout Europe. It is a race against time to put an end to this horror before it can be realized.
An early reviewer wrote, “For those who crave page-turning crime fiction with unexpected plot twists, this novel will grip you to its exciting conclusion. ‘Fair Ways and Foul Plays’ is full of adventure, intrigue, blood, and gore. I genuinely enjoyed sharing your characters’ experiences.”
J. T. Kelly, who spent many summers on the Lake, gained a love for the European continent while living in Rome, Italy, for a year and traveling extensively. Prior to developing his novel, he honed his writing skills as an award-winning communications professional. An avid reader himself, the author has enjoyed numerous works in the fictional suspense category. As a result, those who sample his book will experience the fast-paced excitement that rival many of the most captivating and addictive on the market today.
“Fair Ways and Foul Plays” may be purchased in eBook, Paperback or Audiobook from Amazon at: https://amzn.to/2PzSyfq.
For more information, please visit https://www.kellyfairways.us.