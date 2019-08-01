PLYMOUTH – The Mayor’s Month of Music kicks off next Friday – its fifth year – and once again the concert series at River Park Square in downtown is opening with a crowd-favorite band.
The Detroit-area group Magic Bus opens up the month of free performances at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.
“The Mayor's Month of Music … seems to keep growing and getting bigger and better,” Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter said. “This year we are again opening with Magic Bus like we did last year.”
The band also performed in Plymouth in 2016.
“Last year, the Mayor's Month of Music coincided with the Plymouth High School Alumni in the Park All-School Reunion and the Class of 1969 asked Magic Bus to return one more time to celebrate the Woodstock music festival, which is also having its 50th anniversary in August.
“The great thing about Magic Bus is that they don't perform any song prior to 1967 – ‘The Summer of Love’ – or after 1970. All their music is within that four-year period.”
The Sioux Falls, S.D.,-area band Cornfield Mafia follows Magic Bus on Friday, Aug. 9.
PS Dump Your Boyfriend, which dubs itself as the “The Premiere Party Band of the Midwest” and is based in northern Indiana, takes the stage at River Park Square on Aug. 16.
Pittsburgh, Pa.-native and current Nashville, Tenn., resident Grace Affeltranger will bring a mix of jazz, blues, folk and soul when she performs Aug. 23.
And rounding out the month – the first night of the 2019 Blueberry Festival at Centennial Park – the Southwest Michigan-based Out of Favor Boys will bring its version of the blues to River Park Square.
The band’s music “runs the gamut of blues from Chicago style to the Mississippi Delta, and reflects the band’s contemporary influences,” according to the group’s website.
The concert series is sponsored by Zentis, CTE Solutions, The Troyer Group, Republic Services, Lochmueller Group, Michiana Contracting, NIPSCO, Bomarko, VS Engineering and U.S. Granules, according to Senter.
“So far, 17 performances on stage and only one rainout a couple of years ago when Southern Straightaway was performing,” the mayor said. “I think that is pretty good. We're hoping that it stays dry this year as well.”