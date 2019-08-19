NORTH JUDSON -- In 2018, two local Erie Trail enthusiasts, Kenny Bailey and Donna Osborne, founded the Erie Trail Travelers group under the umbrella of the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum (HVRM), owner of the trail.
The group’s mission is to aid the HVRM volunteers at the Erie Trail with maintenance and improvements through fundraising and sponsorships.
They have been quite successful to date and this year they are developing a new program called Adopt-A-Spot to provide an opportunity for individuals, organizations, etc. to further assist in accomplishing this mission.
Leading the endeavor is The Verhagen Family Fund, in memory of Dr. Roger C. Verhagen, through the Starke County Community Foundation.
Its generous donation has adopted the North Judson trailhead at Main Street and the first mile through to the rest of the park.
As a result, the trailhead section will now be affectionately known as Verhagen Station.
Among the improvements will be a six-foot bench with a pavilion cover, bicycle repair station, signage and maintenance.
Also, currently participating are the Hewlett Family in memory of Thomas Hewlett, Linda Belpedio (aunt) in memory of Ashlyn Powers, and Fred Vorm Jr. in memory of his parents Fred Sr. and Arlowa Vorm.
Their kind donations will provide benches and garbage cans for the rest park area.
If anyone would like to participate or volunteer in the Adopt-A-Spot program please call 219-689-2567.