NAPPANEE—The Elkhart Model Railroad Club invites the public to come join members in celebrating 73 years since its inception during the Annual Train Show, hosted by the club and scheduled to take place, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, March 18, at Claywood Event Center, 13924 N 1100 W (also known as County Line Road), Nappanee.
This will be the 18th year the Elkhart Model Train Club has hosted the event. This year, entrance is only $5 per person and ages 12 and under are free.
Visitors will experience seeing many operating train layouts with various themes demonstrating all scales of these miniature transports. Model trains present will range from steam operated locomotives to replicas of modern trains. Fellow model train collectors, as well as adults and children eager to expand or start their own model train collection, will find many new ideas for their own train layouts. Approximately 150 vendor tables will be present, offering products to create those collections.
For information on the show, and the Elkhart Model Railroad Club, visit www.emrrc.com , or find the group on Facebook. For vendor information contact Nathan Overmyer, 574-850-8485, or email trainshow@emrrc.com.