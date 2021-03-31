MARSHALL COUNTY — Hippity, hoppity, Easter’s on its way. If you and your child is interested in participating in an Easter Egg hunt activity, you won’t need to hunt to find the activity details. Here is a list of those events:
• Argos Public Library currently has a mini Easter Egg Hunt ongoing. It started on Saturday, March 27 and runs until Monday, April 5. Each child, ages 0-11, can look for one Easter Egg when visiting the Children’s Room. Once they have found their egg, they are to return it to the Children’s Room Circulation Desk. Children can also participate in the library’s Easter Candy Jar Guess. This is also currently going on and will end on April 5. Children, ages 0-11, can place their guess by scanning the QR code at the bottom of the event flyer (located on the library’s Facebook page) or by visiting the library and submitting a paper ballot. Children could win a prize with the Easter Candy Jar Guess game. For questions about either activity, call 574-892-5818.
• On Saturday, April 3, there will be an Easter Breakfast followed by an Easter Egg Hunt in Argos. Argos firefighters will be serving pancakes, eggs, and sausage along with coffee, orange juice, and milk from 7 a.m. till 10 a.m. at the Marshall County Community Center, located at 202 West Street. The Easter Egg Hunt will be at 10:15 a.m. at Memorial Park. The hunt is for children ages 11 and under. The breakfast is a free will donation.
• The Bourbon Easter Eggstravaganza will be held at 3 p.m. at the Bourbon Park Pavilion. It is free to the public. Hundreds of eggs will be hidden throughout the park. The hunt will be divided into three age groups (ages 8-11, 5-7, 4 and under).
• The Culver Park Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday, April 3 at 11 a.m. at 819 E Lake Shore Dr. People are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early to the hunt in order to get into position. This event is free to the public. They will have over 5,000 eggs to hunt. They ask that people please wear a mask and socially distance when able. The hunt will be broken up into age groups and be throughout the entire park to encourage social distancing. They also state that as long as Marshall County is in the “blue zone” referring to the County Metric System, viewed at www.coronavirus.in.gov, there will be a hunt.
• The Plymouth Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the Easter in the Park event located in Centennial Park. It starts at 10:30 a.m. The event will take place in Centennial Park in the pony league baseball diamond, near the skate park, and using the wooden play structure. They ask that you bring your own basket and remember to wear your mask and practice social distancing when possible.
If there is an Easter Egg Hunt event that isn’t listed above, please send the details of the event by Thursday at 3 p.m. to jmaster@thepilotnews.com and we will make sure they get printed in the Friday edition of The Pilot News.