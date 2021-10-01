The City of Plymouth is excited to announce this year’s Downtown Halloween event will take place in River Park Square on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Trick or Treaters will be able to collect treats from businesses that will be set up in the parking lot of River Park Square. The parking lot will be closed to traffic so that all the ghosts and goblins will be safe!
Businesses that wish to participate by passing out treats will need to fill out a form from the Mayor’s Office. All businesses, not just Downtown merchants, are welcomed and encouraged to participate. This is a wonderful way to display your company name to attendees. Each business will be allowed one parking space to do with as they wish. You can decorate your trunk, use a 10x10 pop-up tent with a table or just stand in your space to pass out your treats. Feel free to come in costume!
Be sure to start getting your costumes ready and be ready for a great time!