PLYMOUTH -- Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Inc. presents, “Runway For Wellness,” Style Show and Luncheon on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Christo’s Banquet Center in Plymouth.
All proceeds will support this year’s beneficiary, The Cancer Association of Marshall County.
WNDU Meteorologist, Kimberly Stone, will be the guest of honor and keynote speaker for the morning. The event will host numerous community advocates for women’s wellness including Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Ace Fitness, JMD Lifestyle, The Centre, P.C., The Cancer Association of Marshall County, and more.
The “Runway For Wellness” Style Show, will be the culminating event for the day, sponsored by White House Black Market in Granger and Fishers in Culver, featuring women from the Plymouth community.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased from any Delta Theta Tau Member. For tickets and information call 574-540-9476.
Founded in 1903, Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Inc. is a national women's organization dedicated to the helping of others and promoting welfare for all and fostering a spirit of good fellowship. Members of Delta Theta Tau are represented in every age range from women in their 20's to women who are well above 70. Deltas come from all walks of life.
Delta Theta Tau Chapters look at the needs within their communities and act on those needs. Clothing a child, aiding the local hospice, helping stock the local food bank, funding education, or assisting a military family, our lists of causes are as long as they are diverse.
Delta Theta Tau Sorority is there to lend a helping hand or raise funds to make life a little easier for those in our communities, provinces and nation.