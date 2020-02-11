PLYMOUTH — It’s been 25 years the Marshall County Boys & Girls Club in Plymouth has been in existence. This year is also Leap Year. How can the community celebrate both a quarter of a century of the Club and an occurrence that happens every four years, syncing up the calendar year with the solar year?
By busting out their favorite Hawaiian shirts or hulas, leis or muumuus and attending the 18th annual Club fundraiser is how — scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Christos Banquet Hall in Plymouth.
“This year, we’re celebrating our 25th year of service to the community,” said CEO Andrew Fitzpatrick. “This is our biggest annual fundraiser for the new Plymouth Club on Jefferson Street.”
The event theme has changed from the event formerly known as “Sync it for the Kids” to this year’s theme “Leaping Luau” - appropriately named for Leap Year 2020. In addition to several table sponsors, which will be named at the event, the two presenting sponsors are First Source Bank and Kuert Concrete.This casual Hawaiian-themed dress event will feature dinner, raffle items, prize drawings and an auction gala. There will also be entertainment by a local DJ and performer Quentin Flagg, sponsored by Plymouth Kiwanis.While the event is nearly sold out, Fitzpatrick said the club is still seeking donations of auction items.“Most importantly, the club is in need of auction items to be donated,” he said. Those interested should contact the club’s Office Manager Cindy Krou for donations or for tables/sponsorships. Local auctioneer Dave Goebel will call the auction. “We really need to reach the goal of $75,000 this year,” he added.Fitzpatrick said the event goal of $75,000 will help the club’s goal of inspiring youth to become productive, caring and responsible citizens. “Our school year fee is only $50 per year, per child,” he said. “It is $80 per child for our summer program and we still offer scholarships for families with economic challenges and multiple children, so that cost could be less for some families.”Fitzpatrick explained that the cost for the organization per child for a year’s membership is just over $3,350. “This is at times an average of 142 kids a day at the Plymouth Club,” he said. “This total cost for our fundraising efforts is close to $475,000 per year for the Plymouth Club alone and we have been able to offer our parents their cost at just under 4 percent for their annual fee.”He added, “The club’s fundraising efforts throughout the year are critical in order for us to be able to continue offering these low membership fees to our families.”Since the event is almost sold out, those interested may request ticket or a sponsor table by contacting Krou at 574-936-0660 ext. 203 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or by email at cindyk@bgcmco.org. Corporate tables are $700 and include meals for 10. Individual tickets are $75. Krou is the contact for those wishing to donate auction items, as well.For more information on the event, visit www.bgcmco.org
Club leaps into 25th year
Dana Draper
Managing Editor
