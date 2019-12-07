BREMEN — Students in grades one to five are invited to register for the Bremen Children’s Choir, founded by Bethany Muck and Freya Varner.
Registration will be 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 14 at the Bremen Public Library, with vocal placement audition slots being scheduled for January.
Registration is also available online.
More info can be found on the group’s Facebook page @BremenChildren-Choir.
Anyone interested may also contact Varner at varnerfa@yahoo.com or 574-209-2384, and Muck at bethany.muck@gmail.com or 618-910-1431.
Taking part in the choir will allow students to participate in simple performance opportunities, with rehearsals held weekly from January through April.
“The Bremen Children’s Choir exists to enhance the spiritual and cultural lives of children and our community through excellence in choral music,” the choir’s mission statement reads.
There are audition times scheduled for Jan. 7 and 9.
Varner will be the director of the choir. She graduated from Grace College in 2001 with bachelor’s degrees in piano performance and music education. After teaching elementary school music for a year, she went on to complete a master’s of music degree in choral conducting in 2003 from Michigan State University.
She said she feels honored to be serving as the choir’s first conductor.
Muck, who will serve as the choir’s accompanist, graduated from Grace College in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in music, with an emphasis in piano. She has been teaching piano and voice lessons from her private teaching studio, Grace Studios, for 16 years.
After a year of teaching privately, she began her master’s degree in music with an emphasis in piano pedagogy at Webster University, graduating in 2010.
“Ms. Muck’s love for the Bremen community, love of music and desire to see children become lifelong learners and lovers of music has led her to co-found the Bremen Children’s Choir with Ms. Varner, and she is excited for this opportunity,” a release from the choir founders says.
The choir has a series of guidelines for accepting students, as listed below:
• We welcome children, grades 1 through 5, from diverse backgrounds within our community, regardless of prior musical experience.
• We strive to provide high quality music education through weekly rehearsals and simple performance opportunities to enrich our students and the community. The children will have the opportunity to study and to perform a variety of music literature, both sacred and secular, as well as be introduced to music traditions of other cultures.
• We value discipline and excellence and believe that, as we collaborate musically, our students will gain a strong sense of belonging and commitment and take pride in their personal growth.