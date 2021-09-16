Presenting ‘Simply Incredible Health & Cooking’
Celebrity Chef Mark Anthony will provide a free dinner and healthy cooking demonstration at the Webster Recreation Center on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. Chef Mark will demonstrate “cooking at its funnest,” plus provide important information about losing weight, lowering cholesterol, and increasing energy.
Chef Mark has been on a personal journey that allows him to speak from experience when it comes to lifestyle and health. He has maintained a 60-pound weight loss through diet and exercise, and has avoided diabetes and heart disease, which were a threat to him for years.Chef Mark has done healthy cooking programs in every single state in the country—for FREE. He has been on ABC, NBC, and ESPN, and he appears regularly on 3ABN Worldwide television.
At the age of 24, Chef Mark was one of the youngest Executive Chefs ever in the city of Las Vegas. Over the years, he has worked many of the Las Vegas properties including casinos, hospitals, and even schools. He owned his own property for many years. He has been a private caterer to many of the biggest names, including Jack Nicklaus, Eddie Murray, Joan Jet, Styx, Molly Hatchett, Kansas, REO Speedwagon, and Journey… just to name a few.
Chef Mark’s appearance in Plymouth is for one day only. Admission is free, but reservations are required in order to ensure that enough seating is available. Tickets can be reserved online at https://www.ticketsource.us/plymouthsdac. Free-will offerings will be accepted to help defray Mark’s expenses. More information is available by calling Chef Mark at 702-236-3280 or visit his website at https://chefmarkanthony.com/.
This event is sponsored by the Plymouth Seventh-day Adventist Church. More information about this event, as well as a link to the online ticket shop, can be found on the church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/PlymouthSDAC. Click on the Events tab and click on Chef Mark’s picture. If you are unable to get tickets online, please contact the church through their Facebook page, call 574-936-2755, or email plymouthsdac@outlook.com.