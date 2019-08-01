PLYMOUTH -- Carolyn Cotter says this about her new album, “Home on the River”:
"The real thread is the peace with being on a journey and carrying my home with me,” she said, “rather than finding comfort from home in the traditional sense."
Cotter has been on quite the journey, playing over 200 shows per year in such prestigious venues as Boston's Club Passim and the Alberta Rose Theater in Portland, Ore., Florida's 30A Songwriters Festival, Alaska's Salmonfest and New York's legendary Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival.
Along the way, she has shared stages with musicians Loudon Wainwright III, David Wilcox and Dan Bern, was selected for the Emerging Artist Showcase at the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival in New York and was one of four finalists in the 2018 Freshgrass/No Depression Songwriter of the Year Awards.
"American folk music filled our house and was sung as lullabies to me," Cotter says of her earliest musical inspirations, which inform her own body of work. "I remember as young as 3 sitting in the living room by myself, working the record player while sitting on the piano stool plunking out notes from the George Winston, Beach Boys, or Beatles record I was listening to. My favorite was the Magical Mystery Tour."
Over the past 15 years, Cotter's magical, musical tour has consisted of living in and traveling to 34 countries on five continents.
While writing and recording her first album, she spent time working for the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) in Portland, Maine, as well as teaching yoga throughout the city and at camps, conferences, and retreats.
Prior to living in Maine, Cotter worked in International Education in Portugal, Spain, and Thailand, studied yoga in India, and traveled and studied in South America.
You can catch Carolyn on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour this coming Saturday at 11 a.m. (please arrive at 10:30 a.m.) for just $5 and you can hear her in concert that same evening at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available at ASK for Flowers or www.wildrosemoon.com (for a small handling fee).
Wild Rose Moon is located at 115 North Michigan in Historic Downtown Plymouth.