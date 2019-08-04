PLYMOUTH -- About 1,500 people came out Friday to River Park Square in downtown Plymouth for Detroit-area oldies band Magic Bus, which opened the fifth annual Mayor’s Month of Music.
Friday’s concert was held in conjuncture with the second annual Plymouth High School All-School Alumni Night.
The Mayor’s Month of Music continues each Friday in August.
The Sioux Falls, S.D.,-area band Cornfield Mafia follows Magic Bus on Friday, Aug. 9.
PS Dump Your Boyfriend, which dubs itself as the “Premiere Party Band of the Midwest” and is based in northern Indiana, takes the stage at River Park Square on Aug. 16.
Pittsburgh, Pa.-native and current Nashville, Tenn., resident Grace Affeltranger will bring a mix of jazz, blues, folk and soul when she performs Aug. 23.
And rounding out the month – the first night of the 2019 Blueberry Festival at Centennial Park – the Southwest Michigan-based Out of Favor Boys will bring its version of the blues to River Park Square.
The band’s music “runs the gamut of blues from Chicago style to the Mississippi Delta, and reflects the band’s contemporary influences,” according to the group’s website.
The concert series is sponsored by Zentis, CTE Solutions, The Troyer Group, Republic Services, Lochmueller Group, Michiana Contracting, NIPSCO, Bomarko, VS Engineering and U.S. Granules.