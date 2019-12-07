STARKE COUNTY — The Starke County Young Professionals (SCYP) are hosting a Holiday Cook Off on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Community Services of Starke County Building in Knox.
There are two different categories: Chili and Sweet Treats.
This is open to all ages. There is no cost to register and you can enter a dish for just one category or both.
Registration forms will be due by Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Set up for participants will take place at 2:30 p.m. the day of the event.
Everyone who attends will serve as a judge. Each person can only cast one vote per category. Admission will be $5 for adults and $1 for children. Participants must also pay admission and will be welcome to sample other dishes and cast a vote.
Judging will run from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. The winners will be announced shortly after judging concludes. The cooks with the best dishes will walk away with a special prize.
Proceeds raised from admission costs will be donated to Community Services of Starke County to provide a helping hand to the organization that does so much to assist the community’s low-income, elderly, and disabled residents.
If you have any questions, send a message through the SCYP Group Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/StarkeCountyYoungProfessionalsGroup/, or call 574-806-3917.
Registration forms can be found online at: https://www.facebook.com/StarkeCountyYoungProfessionalsGroup/photos/gm.2532562130358648/2548148208602322/?type=3&theater. Completed forms can be sent to the group listed above, or emailed to jryan@wkvi.com. They can also be turned in during business hours at the Starke County Leader Office (1512 S. Heaton Street in Knox, place in mailbox next to door if closed), WKVI Radio Station (400 W. Culver Road in Knox) or Strange Cloudz (11 S. Main Street in Knox).