The Wild Rose Moon will be hosting the April Verch Band not once but three times this Saturday for the Wild Rose Moon Radio Show at 11 a.m. as well as two concerts that evening at 7 pm and 9 p.m. National talent fiddler, singer, and dancer April Verch knows how to work a crowd, whether it be a crowd of students or a room full of folk fans. April Verch grew up surrounded by musical talent and drive with her father’s country band rehearsing while she was growing up along with the passionate music at her home church and community dances. These tunes that had raised this girl into a musical powerhouse had been fine tuned and rocked out to the point of winning fiddling competitions in her early years as a musician. However, Verch didn’t think anything of her fire when she was young, and ‘thought every little girl learned to step dance at the age of three and fiddle at the age of six.’ Verch grew up knowing of nothing else except the passion she felt when she danced and sang and decided very early on in her life that she wanted to be a musician forever, and take this as her profession. In the past two decades. Verch has been recording soulful, eclectic albums and lighting the way for other female folk artists to take that chance.
Verch’s newest addition to her musical repertoire includes her twelfth album recording ‘Once A Day’ which was released on April 12, 2019 with Slab Town Records. According to Verch, ‘Once A Day’ is a heartfelt homage to 1950s and 60s classic country. Recorded in the heart of the country music homeland, Nashville gave Verch the inspiration to feature classic country songs such as Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough.”
