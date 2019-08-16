BREMEN — The annual Bremen Summer’s End Festival is coming up on Saturday, with plenty of food, shopping and entertainment.
This is the fifth year the Bremen Chamber has organized this event, which was previously called “Folk Festival.”
It will be held 5 to 9 p.m. by the Bremen standpipe on South Jackson Street.
Or, if it’s raining, the festival will be moved to the Sunnyside Park pavilions, according to a release from the Chamber.
Local band South of 6 will headline the festival, playing “a variety of family-friendly music that will remind you of the ‘good old days.’”
As music permeates the air, so will the smells of BBQ, coming from the “Summer’s End Best BBQ” contest that comes with a $100 cash prize to the winner.
Everyone is encouraged to vote for their favorite.
There will also be booths to shop and eat at.
“This is a ‘one night only’ event you won’t want to miss!’” the release reads. “Bring your lawn chairs and party the night away with all of us from the Bremen Chamber of Commerce!”
Learn more at the Chamber website, housed at http://townofbremen.com