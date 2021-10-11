Normally when there are travelers walking, biking, or riding horses through Marshall County it’s to raise awareness for some cause. However, when asked about why the two bicyclists from Somersworth, N.H. were spending six months taking the scenic route to Florida, Rick Twombly had a different response.
“We’re doing it strictly for the fun of it,” he said. “It’s just a great way to see the country and meet people.”
This isn’t the first time for Rick. Prior to this one, Rick has six other tours under his belt. Twombly went across Australia and traveled the east and west coasts of the United States. He also traveled Alaska from the Arctic Ocean along the Dalton Highway. The highway was featured on the first episode of the BBC’s World’s Most Dangerous Roads.
He traveled along the Dalton Highway on a bicycle.
“It was tricky. You have to bring all your food in with you. It was a challenge, but I did it,” Rick said.
For Adrienne Lehtinen, this is her first biking tour across the country. Because it’s her first-time long-distance biking, they’re foregoing the Alaskan ice roads and the Australian outback.
When it comes to planning their route, Rick explained that they know the cities that they’re going to visit, but the actual route isn’t planned until that day.
“It’s roughly planned, you don’t really know day by day. You look about 50 miles ahead. So, we know we want to go west of Chicago from New Hampshire and then from there we’re taking Route 66 all the way down to Santa Monica. Then a quick jaunt down to San Diego and then we go across the south back to Florida,” Rick said.
The estimated time to complete this journey is six months.
Once they arrive at Florida, they may bike to Nashville, Tenn. They’ll be visiting with Rick’s father in Florida for the winter. After that, they may rent an SUV and drive back to New Hampshire rather than fly.
One of the more challenging things on their journey, so far, has been the weather. Specifically, the wind. “You tell people and they’re like ‘what did you expect? You’re going east to west; you’re going to get winds.’ Well, we knew that, but Chicago is to the west of us and we didn’t have much of a choice.”
They began the trip on Aug. 30 and average about fifty miles per day. When they’ve reached the end of the day’s traveling, they normally rent a hotel room. They also will sometimes spend the night in a tent they’ve packed with them. They also utilize the website warmshowers.org which is for touring bicyclists that need a place to stay.
During their stay in Bremen, they spent the night sleeping next to Bremen’s historic standpipe, built in 1892. When they knew that they were going to be staying in town that night, they called the Bremen Chamber of Commerce and spoke with Brad Thornton, treasurer of the chamber’s board of directors. According to Adrienne, Thornton made some calls and got it authorized for the pair to spend the night in the standpipe’s parking lot. Thornton also paid for their dinner. “We were just blown away. That was just so gracious. The generosity of people on this trip has been outstanding,” said Adrienne.
“The pizza here is really great,” Rick said in regard to The Wooden Peel. That was their first stop when arriving.
The bikes they ride on are Surly Bridge Clubs that Rick built himself. Rick rides with 110 pounds of gear (bike included) while Adrienne rides with 90 pounds (bike included).
“We tend to pack a little on the heavy side compared to most bike tours, but we’re also out for six months,” Rick said. That means that they have to carry gear for cold weather. They also ride with a three-person tent and sleeping bags. “As long as the bike is geared correctly, like we have really low gears, we can get up hills and go into the wind with no problem. I mean, it’s slow going sometimes but it’s not too strenuous really.”
When asked what she enjoys most on her first trip biking across country, Adrienne replied that “I love going at such a pace that you get to see everything and really take in everything. It’s so different than being in a car where you’re just whizzing by and ‘oh what was that I just saw’. You really get to just soak up the environment. You’re in it for a long time. And that’s amazing. Especially when the weather’s great.”
When asked what some of the challenges were, Adrienne replied that when the weather’s great, it’s amazing. However, that sentiment changes when the weather is not so great.
“The rain I can handle fine. It’s actually quite refreshing,” she said. “But the winds I am just being introduced to in Ohio. And the first day it was cute, and it was fun, and I’ll tough it through. By the fourth day, it was getting a bit gritty. It’s just relentless.”
One of the things that Rick likes about crossing the country this way is seeing towns like Bremen and experiencing all it has to offer. “When you cross the country on the interstates, you might get off on an exit, you might see something, a little town or a gas station. There’s no way I’d ever be coming through Bremen, Indiana unless I was on a bicycle tour, and you get to see these great restaurants and people and cool things you’d never see.”
According to Adrienne, overall, they’ve had good experiences with people on their journey. People ask them questions about what they’re doing and ask if they need help. “It’s nice to know that humanity is alive and well.”
When asked what advice they would give to those wanting to attempt it, Adrienne said “Do it.” Rick said that you should make a concentrated effort to make a financial plan and make sure you can get the time off to ride.
For those that are interested on Adrienne and Rick’s progress, you can follow them here.