BREMEN -- Calling all children ages 2 to 12!
It’s time for Bremen Castings coloring contest being held in conjunction with the Bremen Oktoberfest!
Last year, BCI had 367 entries.
Our goal this year is to have 368 entries turned in!
Can you help?
There are four separate age groups: ages 2 to 4, ages 5 to 7, ages 8 to 10 and ages 11 and 12.
Cash prizes and a certificate for each age group will be awarded for first, second and third places.
There are two coloring page options for children ages 2 to 7 and two coloring page options for children ages 8 to 12.
Only one entry per child may be submitted.
The contest is open to any child age 2 – 12.
Coloring pages are available beginning Monday, Aug. 26 by downloading them from the BCI website (www.bremencastings.com) or through the link from the Town of Bremen and/or Oktoberfest websites or social media sites.
All entries due by Friday, Sept. 20.
Drop boxes for completed artwork are available at the following locations: Bremen Castings, Bremen Town Hall, Bremen Public Library, Bremen Elementary School and Woodies Supermarket.
These locations will also have coloring sheets available.
Please be sure to put the child’s name and age on the front and a contact phone number on the back side of the coloring sheet.