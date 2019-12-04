PLYMOUTH — Boy Scout Troop 251 is holding their annual Christmas benefit buffet Sunday, December 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
All proceeds go to fund the adopt a family for Christmas outreach.
The troop is partnering with the American Legion Post #27 this year to serve the buffet. The post is located at 1040 East Jefferson St., Plymouth.
Tickets for the buffet are $10. They can be purchased from any Troop 251 scout or leader or at the legion.
Please call 574-498-6550 or email Troop251mc@gmail.com for more information. Monetary donations to benefit the cause are also appreciated.