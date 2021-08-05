After being canceled in 2020, Summerfest organizers are looking forward to providing a weekend of festivities to the community.
The bulk of Summerfest’s activities will be hosted on Saturday and Sunday, but the first event is the Miss Summerfest Pageant at 7 p.m. on Friday in the Triton High School Auditorium.
On Saturday morning, the annual Jacob’s Run 5K will begin at 8 a.m., with the Fun Run beginning at 8:45 a.m. at the Ernie Watkins Pavilion of Triton High School.
Parade entrants will line up and be judged between 9 and 10:30 a.m., with the parade beginning at 11 a.m. through downtown, led by the Bourbon Volunteer Fire Department.
After the parade, festivities will begin outside Triton, including bounce houses, kids games, food booths, craft vendors, pedal car races and a three par golf contest.
Other events for Saturday include cornhole, magic show, chair yoga, frisbee dog team, martial arts, live music, tractor show, police dogs, hot air balloon glow, ice cream and fireworks.
Sundays events include a community breakfast, car show and antique tractor rides.