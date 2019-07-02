(Make sure to scroll through all photos.)
ARGOS – Abigail Powell, the 18-year-old daughter of Brandon and Melea Hoffer of Bourbon, was named the 2019 Miss Blueberry at Saturday’s Miss Blueberry Scholarship Pageant.
She has two younger siblings, Ivy and Mitchell.
Abigail is a 2019 graduate of Triton Jr./Sr. High School.
Abigail will be attending Purdue University and majoring in agriculture.
The pageant was held at Argos Jr./Sr. High School.
