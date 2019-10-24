BOURBON -- Bourbon has officially installed its free-to-use bike repair station by the Schwartz Livery, on the southwest corner of Main and Center streets.
Supported by the Marshall County Foundation, the station provides all of the tools a rider would need to make small repairs while on-the-go.
According to the Bourbon Community Cares Main Street organization, this is an effort to make Bourbon a destination local bike clubs will be more inclined to visit, as well as simply helping locals with bike troubles.
This station was approved by the Bourbon Town Council, when Ward Byers presented on behalf of BCC.