PLYMOUTH – The Rees Theater is once again counting on the public’s help.
On Monday, officials with the Rees Theater Committee are expected to speak during the Plymouth Common Council meeting about a proposed grant application for the Rees Theater.
Plymouth officials previously said in a news release that the city on behalf of the Rees intends to apply to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for a $500,000 grant.
City Attorney Sean Surrisi said Friday the second public hearing is needed as part of the federal grant application process.
The grant is from the state’s Community Development Block Grant Public Facilities Program, which is federally funded.
The funds will be used to complete the interior renovation of the theater. Of the $500,000 grant, officials said $298,000 will be used to benefit low- and moderate-income residents.
An estimated $1.4 million in non-grant funding will be spent on the Rees project. That money is coming from cash already on hand, a capital campaign as well as donations, according to officials.
The hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Plymouth City Hall.
Information related to the project is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter’s office at city hall.
For more information concerning the proposed project, contact Shannon McLeod, project coordinator, at (812) 663-7385 or via email at shannon@pprgrant.com.
As well, a pair of concerts are scheduled for Saturday to benefit the Rees at River Park Square.
Little Orphan Andy will perform 4:30-6 p.m. and Andy Davis will take the stage from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
There will be food and drinks available for purchase during the show, which is the same day as Heartland Artists Gallery’s Art in the Street event. Small tours of the theater will be offered during the afternoon lead-up to the concert, said Randy Danielson, co-chair of the Rees Committee.
“This is for a view only from the lobby since some construction has begun,” he said Friday. “Insurance won't allow full access. There will be sales of our collectable items and popcorn.”
