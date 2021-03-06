INDIANAPOLIS — In collaboration with Aroha Philanthropies, the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies (NASAA) has awarded the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) $23,000 in grant funding to advance creative aging in the state. Part of NASAA's Leveraging State Investments in Creative Aging initiative, these grants will expand opportunities for creative aging across the nation, facilitating lifelong learning, joy, social engagement, and improved well-being for older adults.
With this funding, the IAC will implement Lifelong Arts Indiana. The program is designed to support the creative well-being of Indiana's rapidly growing number of citizens age 65 and older by increasing the number of teaching artists who are confident and prepared to provide arts learning for older adults.
"Within the next ten years, one in five Indiana citizens will be 65 or older. The timing couldn't be better for this grant award which will help develop our creative workforce in service to our older Hoosiers," said Indiana Arts Commission Executive Director Lewis Ricci.
Lifelong Arts Indiana will provide workshops and coaching to a diverse cohort of selected teaching artists. Subsequently, the program will support grant funding to implement creative aging residency projects.
"This timely investment lifts up the creative capacity of older adults," says NASAA President and CEO Pam Breaux. "By working through state arts agencies, this initiative marks a major national expansion in programs and services designed to improve quality of life and nurture meaningful community connections for older adults."
"Aroha Philanthropies is proud to partner with NASAA to support creative aging through our state and jurisdictional arts agencies," said Ellen Michelson, founder and president. "This initiative marks an important step toward broadened awareness, adoption and funding of creative aging programs across the country."