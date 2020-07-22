MARSHALL COUNTY — An annual favorite, the Marshall County Senior Expo has been cancelled for 2020. Janis Jeffirs Holiday, Executive Director of the Marshall County Council on Aging, the agency that coordinates the Senior Expo, said there have been many conversations on whether or not it would be wise to have the Senior Expo this October. The Expo provides a great day of health screenings, information, food, entertainment, and socialization for all who attend.
Holiday has been in communication with the Plymouth School Corporation and the Marshall County Health Department to get their guidance. Based on this information and the input from the Board of Directors of Marshall County Council on Aging, it has been decided not to hold the Senior Expo this year. The Marshall County Council on Aging will continue to host smaller educational and social events at the Life Enrichment Center observing the current local and state health guidelines.
The Expo organizers would like to thank all sponsors, vendors, and volunteers for their continued support and are going to work to make the 2021 Senior Expo the BEST SHOW on EARTH!
See you in 2021 at the Expo!