PLYMOUTH -- As students of all ages enjoy Christmas vacation, here is the first of two articles catching up with area athletes who have continued to compete at the college level.
This list is by no means all-inclusive.
Some athletes have not started their seasons and for others, we at the Pilot News are just not aware of where they are and what sport they are playing.
If you know of former prep athletes from our coverage area that are not been mentioned in the two articles, please email their names/college/sport to rharamia@thepilotnews.com.
The latest accolade for Chelsea Huppert (Bremen HS) was being named first-team Academic Allamerican for volleyball during her senior season at Ohio Northern. She earned second team honors as a junior.
Nick Felke (Plymouth HS) is a junior at NCAA Div III Depauw University and playing basketball. He tied a career-high with 27 points in a win over the University of Chicago. He is averaging 11.9 ppg, has started all 10 games, is playing over 36 minutes per game, is shooting 43.6 percent from the field, 40.8 on three-pointers and 85 percent from the free throw line. The Tigers are 4-6 overall and play next on Jan. 4.
Micaela Box (Bremen HS) has played in all 13 games for the Grace College women’s basketball team. She is averaging 13 minutes. 6.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game for the 10-3 Lancers.
marcellus ‘Big Cat’ anderson (Culver HS) appeared in four games as an offensive lineman for the Saginaw Valley State (Michigan) University football team this year after redshirting in 2018. The Cardinals finished 5-6.
Jordan anderson (Triton HS) is a senior guard for the Franklin College men’s basketball team. Anderson has played all 10 games for the Grizzlies (6-4), averaging 16 minutes and 5.1 points per game. He is shooting 35 percent from the field, 26.5 percent on three-pointers and 75 percent from the free throw line. Their next game is Jan. 4 at Defiance College.
Brittney Klotz (Plymouth HS) is part of the Grace College golf team that won the NCCAA national championship in October.
Lexi minix (Oregondavis HS) has played in 12 of 13 games for the Grace College women’s basketball team. She is averaging 20.6 minutes, 4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game for the 10-3 Lancers.
Kyleigh Kubik (Oregondavis HS) is a starter for the IUSB women’s basketball team that is 14-1. The senior captain leads the team in scoring (12.2 ppg), is shooting 47 percent from three-point range, and 89 percent (26-of-29) from the foul line.
Tristan Schultz (Culver HS) is a junior lineman for the Liberty University football team. The Flames finished 8-5 and defeated
Georgia Southern, 23-16, in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 21.
Adam Davis (Culver Academy) is a sophomore at the Naval Academy and is 2-2 so far this year wrestling at 157 pounds.
John Messer (Oregondavis HS) plays soccer and basketball at Lincoln Christian University (Illinois). Messer, a junior, is a defender on the Red Lions’ soccer team and a reserve guard on the basketball team.
Kennedy Binkley (Argos HS) is a junior soccer player for the University of St. Francis (Ft. Wayne, IN) women’s soccer team. The Cougars were 3-13-3 this fall.
Alaura Stone and Gabriella Allen (Argos HS) played right-midfield and left-midfield respectively, for the Ancilla College women’s soccer team this fall.
As mentioned in Tuesday’s article on the top stories of the decade, Nate Patterson (Plymouth HS) was limited to three meets as a freshman on the USC track and field team, but is looking for more during his sophomore campaign. He had a season-best high jump of 6-6.75 to tie for seventh at the Mt. SAC Relays. He competed in the triple jump and long jump at the USC-UCLA Dual Meet, finishing third in the triple jump with a leap of 42-1.50, the top triple jump by a Trojan male.