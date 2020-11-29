Plymouth, IN (46563)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late in the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.