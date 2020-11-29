Director of Marshall County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Clyde Avery issued the following advisory pertaining to a weather event approaching Marshall County.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for our area that goes into effect late tonight (Sunday) through Tuesday morning.
Heavy lake effect snow is possible with total snow accumulations in heavier lake effect snow bands in excess of six (6) inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph and be accompanied by blowing and drifting snow.
This lake effect snow is expected to impact the following counties in Indiana: La Porte, St. Joseph, Starke, and Marshall. It is expected to impact Berrien County in Michigan.
Travel could become very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact travel as early as Monday morning and continue through Tuesday morning.
Additional details include that rain will change to snow Monday morning. Heavy snow bands are expected to develop with snow rates of one (1) to two (2) inches per hour. Snow accumulations in this watch area are likely to vary greatly from less than three (3) inches to more than six (6) inches.
Commuters are advised to take the following precautionary / preparedness actions: Give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Increase following distance. Decrease your speed.
Avery will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are made available.