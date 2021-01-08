MICHIGAN CITY- A silent hero is not a myth or legend - it is someone genuine and real. Dr. Heather Verdon is a true hero in every sense of the word. She works behind the scenes to ensure that the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) operates effectively and efficiently. Dr. Verdon was recognized as a Silent Hero at the Indiana State Prison (ISP).
What defines someone as a Silent Hero? A silent hero is a member of the team who provides support and work behind the scenes to get things done. They are the folks who do what is right, and no matter the risks to themselves, they keep on doing the right thing. These folks often get overlooked because they care more about their work than recognition.
Dr. Verdon began her career with the IDOC as an intern and is now the Lead Psychologist at ISP. Throughout her career with the IDOC, she has demonstrated exceptional clinical skills, diagnostic capabilities, and leadership qualities. She is willing to help when needed and always goes above and beyond what was required.
The Indiana Department of Correction is honored to have Dr. Verdon on staff, and we wish her many years of continued success.